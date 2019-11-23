Rudolph wrestled with Garrett and attempted to pull off the Pro Bowler’s helmet before charging at him and then being struck on the top of the head.
Earlier this week, Rudolph said “there’s no acceptable excuse,” for his behavior.
The league also fined the Steelers and Browns $250,000 apiece. They play again Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh.
