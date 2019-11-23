CLEVELAND — Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was fined $50,000 by the NFL for his involvement in a brawl that began when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hit him over the head with a helmet.

Garrett was indefinitely suspended by the league for ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and using it “as a weapon” in the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win over Pittsburgh last week. Garrett’s appeal was denied earlier this week, when he told appeals officer James Thrash that Rudolph used a racial slur against him.