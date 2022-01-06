STATS AND STUFF: The Steelers can make the playoffs with a victory over the Ravens combined with an Indianapolis loss to Miami as long as the game between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Chargers doesn’t end in a tie. ... Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger is expected to make the 247th and final regular-season start of his 18-year career. Roethlisberger is 16-10 during the regular season against Baltimore, 2-1 in the playoffs. He came alive late in the first meeting this season back on Dec. 5 in Pittsburgh, throwing for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Steelers rallied from a 10-point deficit. ... Roethlisberger will retire as the most-sacked QB in NFL history and enters Sunday with 61 of the 553 sacks he’s endured coming at the hands of the Ravens. ... Regardless of the outcome, the Steelers will finish at .500 or better for the 18th straight season, the longest active streak in the NFL. ... In order to make the playoffs, Baltimore needs a win, plus losses by the Chargers and Colts and a loss or tie by the Dolphins. ... The Ravens have played a league-high eight games decided by three points or less, going 4-4. The four losses, by a combined five points, have all occurred during their current five-game losing streak. ... Mark Andrews of the Ravens has 1,276 yards receiving, 140 behind the record for a TE set last season by Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. ... Only four players have started every game for the injury-plagued Ravens so far: LB Tyus Bowser, LB Patrick Queen, T Alejandro Villanueva and G Kevin Zeitler.