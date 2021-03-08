Pittsburgh is in the market for a center after Pouncey, a nine-time Pro Bowler, retired on Feb. 12. The Steelers, however, have limited salary cap space to splurge on the open market. They could target a center in the upcoming draft, but the versatile Hassenauer gives them options at the position.
Hassenauer filled in at center late in the season when Pouncey was placed on the COVID-19 restricted list, and in Week 17 when Pouncey was given the week off. Hassenauer also made one start at left guard.
