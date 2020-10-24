Berry, who averaged 44.2 yards a kick during his first five seasons with the Steelers from 2015-19, will be the punter when Pittsburgh visits Tennessee on Sunday in a game between 5-0 teams.
The Steelers also elevated running back Trey Edmunds and linebacker Jayrone Elliott from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

