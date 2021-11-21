Pittsburgh listed quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and linebacker Buddy Johnson as healthy scratches.
The Chargers (5-4) are without three defensive players because of injuries, including starting defensive tackle Linval Joseph (shoulder). Safeties Mark Webb Jr. (ankle) and Alohi Gilman (quadriceps) are also sidelined.
Los Angeles has quarterback Easton Stick, running back Joshua Kelley, fullback Gabe Nabers and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III as healthy inactives.
