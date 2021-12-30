STATS AND STUFF: Despite a roller-coaster season marred by injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak, the Browns entered the weekend with a chance to win their first division title since 1989. The same goes for the Steelers, though any scenario for both teams starts with losses by the Ravens and Bengals on Sunday. ... The Browns are trying to make the postseason for the second straight season after an 18-year drought. ... An inability to finish games has doomed the Browns, who have lost six games by six points or less. ... Browns coach Kevin Stefanski missed the team’s previous visit to Pittsburgh as he was forced to isolate at home following a positive COVID-19 test ahead of last season’s playoff game. ... Mayfield’s final pick last week came with 43 seconds left and the Browns driving toward a potential winning score. ... The Browns rushed for 219 yards against the Packers, with RB Nick Chubb getting 126. Despite missing three games, Chubb is third in the NFL with 1,143 yards. ... Cleveland’s 5.13 yards per rushing attempt lead the NFL. ... Garrett comes in with a career-high and single-season team record 15 sacks. He had just one in Cleveland’s loss to Pittsburgh earlier this season. ... The Steelers have been nearly unbeatable at home on Monday night since the national showcase debuted in 1970. Pittsburgh is 28-5 all-time at home under the Monday night lights and has won 19 straight home Monday night games, a streak that dates to 1991 and includes a victory over the Bears on Nov. 8. ... Pittsburgh’s 50 Monday night wins are tied with San Francisco for the most ever. ... Roethlisberger is 91-31 during the regular season at Heinz Field, the third-most wins by a QB at home, trailing only Tom Brady and Drew Brees. ... If this is it for Roethlisberger, he will retire in the top 10 in NFL history in yards passing (fifth) and touchdown passes. ... The Steelers have struggled to score points early in games. They haven’t gotten a first-half touchdown in five games, the franchise’s longest such drought since 1940. ... Pittsburgh’s 26th-ranked defense is on pace for the franchise’s worst performance since 1988, when the Steelers finished 28th in yards allowed while going 5-11.