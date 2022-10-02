Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett makes debut against Jets

PITTSBURGH — It’s Kenny Pickett time for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pickett entered with the Steelers trailing 10-6. His first drive ended with an interception by New York safety Jordan Whitehead, who briefly played with Pickett with the Panthers in 2017.
Trubisky, signed to a two-year deal in March, completed 7 of 13 yards for 84 yards with an interception in the first half. He was drilled by New York defensive lineman Carl Lawson while throwing a desperation pass to end the first half.
The pass was intercepted but was called back when Lawson was flagged for a late hit. The penalty allowed Pittsburgh’s Chris Boswell to hit a career-best 59-yard field goal on the final play of the half.
The team made no injury announcement on Trubisky, who walked onto the field in a baseball cap to start the second half.
Trubisky, who had been the target of criticism during Pittsburgh’s 1-2 start, said during the week he was intent on tuning out the noise.
The noise continued during a shaky first half in which the sellout crowd chanted regularly for Pickett. Those chants were answered when Pickett’s No. 8 strode out onto the field.
