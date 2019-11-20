Rudolph said he is fine and holds no ill will toward Garrett, who is appealing an indefinite suspension handed out by the NFL. Rudolph said he should have done a better job of keeping his composure but did not say anything to escalate what he called an “unfortunate situation.”
Rudolph said he has not yet been notified of any discipline from the NFL but will accept any penalty he receives.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD