PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph says there is “no acceptable” excuse for his role in a brawl with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett that ended with Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet, then hitting Rudolph in the head with it.

Rudolph said he felt Garrett hit him “late” on the next-to-last snap of Cleveland’s 21-7 victory Thursday. The two players became entangled when Garrett took Rudolph to the ground. Rudolph said he was trying to get Garrett off him when he grabbed the back of Garrett’s helmet. Garrett responded by taking off Rudolph’s helmet and swinging it at Rudolph, smacking him on the right side of his head.