NOTES: The Steelers officially announced Saturday they acquired former Pro Bowl ILB Joe Schobert from Jacksonville for a sixth-round draft pick. Going into his sixth season, Schobert has played in 77 games, making 65 starts. Schobert, a fourth-round draftee by Cleveland in 2016, has at least 100 tackles in each of the last four seasons. He was the only player in the NFL in 2019 with at least 130 tackles and four interceptions. Tomlin said Schobert will practice for the first time with the Steelers on Sunday.