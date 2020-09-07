Heyward said repeatedly his goal was to remain in Pittsburgh for the entirety of his career. He’ll now have that chance. Heyward posted on Instagram “this is where I belong” when the deal was completed.
A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Heyward appears to be getting better with age, particularly after the Steelers moved him from defensive end to defensive tackle two years ago. Heyward has had 30 of his 54 sacks over the past three seasons.
