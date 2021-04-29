Rudolph was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The extension gives the Steelers a bit of continuity at the position with Roethlisberger perhaps entering the final season of his career.
Roethlisberger turned 39 last month and adjusted his contract in March to make it more salary cap friendly, though his status beyond 2021 is uncertain. The Steelers also brought back third-stringer Josh Dobbs on a one-year deal and signed 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to a one-year deal in January.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL