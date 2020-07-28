Smallwood spent 2019 in Washington, running for 81 yards as a reserve. An able pass catcher, he gives Pittsburgh more versatility out of the backfield.
The Steelers are in the midst of a possible transition at running back. Conner is entering the final year of his contract. Snell showed promise as a rookie. Samuels is considered more of an H-back and McFarland figures to be a bit of a project after serving as a role player at Maryland.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.