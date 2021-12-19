Tennessee built a 10-point lead behind the methodical play of Tannehill — who scored his seventh rushing touchdown this season on a 1-yard quarterback sneak — and 19-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a 32-yard field goal by Bullock and took 10:17 off the clock, the longest drive by time since Oct. 2003, when Eddie George and Steve McNair were in the Titans backfield.