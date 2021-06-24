“We were prepared to safely host training camp on campus with fans, but unfortunately our plan was not approved due to NFL’s COVID-19 protocols,” Lauten said in a statement.
The Steelers will instead split time between Heinz Field and their training complex in the city’s South Side. The team does plan to allow fans at select practices once their practice schedule is set.
“We appreciate the support of Saint Vincent College and the Latrobe community,” Lauten said. “We look forward to returning to campus in 2022.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL