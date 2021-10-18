The difference this time around is that Roethlisberger is very much in the mix, even if the 39-year-old has been spotty at best in the early stages of his 18th season. He completed 29 of 40 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown against Seattle, relying heavily on check-downs against the NFL’s worst defense. His fourth-quarter fumble gave the Seahawks the ball in Pittsburgh territory and an ill-advised pass intended for Diontae Johnson would have been picked off if Seattle safety Jamal Adams was paying attention when the ball smacked off his helmet.