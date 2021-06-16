“The guy has to be part cornerback, part linebacker, and if he’s not a good blitzer, that limits you in terms of some of the things scheme-wise that you can do,” Austin said. “We know he won’t be Mike, but he has to do similar-type things. The way the game is being played, that third guy inside is a starter, and he’s just as valuable as any guy outside. Whoever ends up being there, has to be a valuable part of our defense.”