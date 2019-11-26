Tomlin stressed the decision is for one game only and did not commit to starting Hodges for the rest of the season. Tomlin added the decision was based on a variety of factors but downplayed the role of Rudolph’s ugly confrontation with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett at the end of Cleveland’s 21-7 victory on Nov. 14.

The start will be Hodges’ second this season. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 132 yards with a touchdown and an interception while filling in for an injured Rudolph in a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 13.

