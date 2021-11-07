It’s not unusual for Green and Moore and the rest of the offensive line to spend an extra 10 to 15 minutes after practice working through the finer points of their jobs. Harris — the NFL’s reigning Offensive Rookie of the Month after averaging 122 yards of offense and a touchdown in four games — will linger for individual drills long after most of his teammates have retreated to the locker room. Freiermuth is focusing on the finer points of blocking, a weakness he is attempting to turn into a strength.