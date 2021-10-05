At least, when Roethlisberger is healthy. Something he’s not at the moment. The 39-year-old is dealing with a hip issue that could limit his practice time ahead of Sunday’s visit from Denver (3-1). This is the second time in three weeks Roethlisberger has been dinged up. He injured his left pectoral muscle during a loss to Las Vegas on Sept. 19, though he took every snap during a 24-10 setback at the hands of Cincinnati the following Sunday.