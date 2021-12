STATS AND STUFF: The Titans are coming off their first shutout win in three years after drilling hapless Jacksonville last week. Tennessee can win its second straight AFC South title with a win and an Indianapolis loss to New England. ... Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel began his playing career in Pittsburgh after being taken in the third round of the 1997 draft. ... The Titans running game has found a rhythm of late even with star Derrick Henry on injured reserve. Tennessee has averaged 158.3 yards rushing over its last three games and gone over 100 yards rushing in each contest after averaging 67.5 yards per game in its first two matches after Henry went down with a foot injury. ... Tennessee QB Ryan Tannehill needs 40 yards passing to reach 30,000 in his career. ... Titans P Brett Kern is scheduled to appear in his 194th game for Tennessee, tying him with former LT Brad Hopkins for third in franchise history behind OL Bruce Matthews and DL Elvin Bethea. ... The Steelers are 1-3-1 in their last five games but remain in the mix in the underwhelming AFC North, where all four teams are separated by 1 1/2 games. ... As Watt goes, so go the Steelers. Pittsburgh is 6-2 when he plays a full game and 0-4-1 in games where he sits or is limited due to injury. Watt’s 16 sacks lead the NFL. His next sack will break a tie with former LB James Harrison for the single-season franchise record. ... Roethlisberger needs 27 yards passing to move past 2004 NFL draft classmate Phillip Rivers for fifth in NFL history (63,400). Roethlisberger’s 63,414 yards passing are the most by a quarterback who spent his entire career with one team. ... Roethlisberger is taking a beating behind a new-look offensive line. He’s already absorbed 30 sacks in 12 starts, the most since he took 33 in a full 16-game season in 2014. ... Pittsburgh’s 144 fourth-quarter points are second in the league but most of those have come while playing catch-up. The Steelers scored 27 in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last month and 21 last week against the Vikings.