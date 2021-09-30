STATS AND STUFF: Browns coach Kevin Stefanski returns to Minnesota, where he spent 14 seasons as an assistant in various roles culminating with offensive coordinator in 2019. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods and special teams coordinator Mike Priefer are among the seven assistants on Stefanski’s staff who previously worked with him with the Vikings. … Cleveland is 5-0 against NFC teams under Stefanski. … The Browns set a club record last week with 47 total yards allowed to the Bears. ... Garrett’s 48 career sacks are the most by any NFL player in his first 54 games. … The Browns have scored at least 26 points in the first three games, a streak they haven’t had since their 1964 championship season. … Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. had five catches – four for first downs -- for 77 yards last week in his first game since a knee injury on Oct. 25, 2020. … Rookie Demetric Felton had 103 yards on punt returns last week, far more than what the Vikings had (69) for the 2020 season. … Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has 200 straight attempts without an interception, one short of his team record set in 2019. ... Cousins has 26 wins with the Vikings, the most in team history in a QB’s first 50 starts. ... Vikings LB Eric Kendricks is second in the league in tackles (37). ... RB Alexander Mattison had a career-high 112 rushing yards in place of Cook last week.