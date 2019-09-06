FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett smiles before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions, in Cleveland. The Browns star defensive end has been chosen as the new captain of the NFL Waterboys program, which is committed to bringing clean water to needy East African communities. Garrett is taking over the role previously held by Chris Long, who retired after 11 seasons. “I am thrilled to be the Waterboys NFL captain and continue my work in ensuring that people have access to safe water,” Garrett said. (David Richard, File/Associated Press)

BEREA, Ohio — Posing nude in the California desert was never one of Myles Garrett’s goals. He did it anyway.

Cleveland’s Pro Bowl defensive end was photographed for ESPN’s “Body Issue,” displaying the chiseled physique he has worked hard to sculpt.

Garrett enjoyed the experience but took a fair amount of ribbing for the spread. He’s now turning his attention to dominating on the field.

He’s now lighter, leaner and quicker than last season, when he had 13 ½ sacks. With Cleveland’s defensive front reinforced with the additions of Pro Bowlers Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson, Garrett may not be double-teamed as much.

Since entering the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in 2017, Garrett has been striving to be the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. If his preseason performances were any indication, he could be on his way.

