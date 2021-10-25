Hurts has led Philadelphia’s offense to 18 TDs in seven games with seven coming after the outcome was decided and the Eagles trailing by at least 19 points. The Eagles will have a new backup this week after veteran Joe Flacco was traded to the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick next year. Gardner Minshew, who was 7-13 in 20 starts in Jacksonville, steps into the No. 2 spot.