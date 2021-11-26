“Ideally, players like to go out on our own terms but sometimes, more often than not, you’ve got to go out kicking and screaming,” Arrington said. “So in this regard, it was one too many concussions. Once the risk outweighs the reward, it’s just something you have to think about, especially as a relatively young person, father, husband. I had a decades-long career up to that point ... exceeded everything in my wildest imagination. ... But with those concussions, it was a journey and it’s still a journey each and every day still with light sensitivity. I saw a litany of doctors, professionals, neurologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, speech language therapists, you name it.