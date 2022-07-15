Super Bowl champion Rams return with Robinson, Wagner

LAST YEAR: The Rams won the Super Bowl for the second time in franchise history, raising the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since returning home to Los Angeles in 2016. Coach Sean McVay’s superb first half-decade culminated with an immediate title after the acquisition of Matthew Stafford, who smoothly ran an offense in which Cooper Kupp became the NFL’s most prolific receiver and the Super Bowl MVP. Aaron Donald’s defense improved steadily and got a turbo boost from the midseason acquisition of Von Miller, leading to increasingly dominant performances all the way to the Rams’ victory over Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won nine of their last 10 games overall and the NFC West title before their parade.