When you amass 558 yards and limit an opponent to 17 points, there’s not much for a coach to criticize following a 28-point blowout. But despite ranking near the top of the league in passing offense and scoring, Arians has not been happy with the way the defending champs have played coming out of halftime this season. The Bucs were held scoreless in the third quarter Sunday before turning a seven-point lead into a rout with three fourth-quarter TDs.