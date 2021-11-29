The Bucs lead the NFL in run defense. They’ve been so good against the run that opponents rarely even attempt to test them. The Colts were no different, even though Indianapolis has league rushing leader Jonathan Taylor. Taylor finished with 83 yards on 16 attempts, but the pass-happy Colts didn’t really get him involved until they fell behind 31-24 in the fourth quarter. Taylor carried eight times for 58 yards and a touchdown on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that tied it 31-all.