Of course, Burrow has been just as impactful. He went 2-7-1 in a rookie season cut short by a knee injury and made a sensational return, as accurate as any passer in the league. Cool as they come — yes, Joe Cool — he had 34 touchdown passes, and in the Bengals’ three postseason victories after having none since 1991, Burrow has gone 75 for 109 for 842 yards and four TDs, showing scrambling skills as well.