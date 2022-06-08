Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp gets contract extension from Rams

Placeholder while article actions load

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday after a spectacular season in which he led the NFL in every major receiving category. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Rams announced the deal just two days after signing Aaron Donald to a massive contract extension. Kupp’s new extension is worth $75 million, bringing his total deal to $110 million when adding the two years remaining on his first extension.

Kupp had one of the greatest seasons in football history last year in his first pairing with new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kupp led the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns for Los Angeles, earning The Associated Press’ Offensive Player of the Year award.

Kupp’s catches and yards were both the second-highest totals in NFL history, albeit accomplished in a 17-game season. The first-time All-Pro racked up another 33 catches for 478 yards and four touchdowns in the postseason, capping the season with two TDs in the Super Bowl — including the eventual game-winning 1-yard TD catch with 1:25 to play.

Kupp and the Rams both acknowledged their desire for a contract extension early in the offseason, but Kupp said he didn’t care about becoming the NFL’s highest-paid receiver despite his peerless statistical achievements last season. The 2017 third-round draft pick from Eastern Washington said Tuesday he wanted a deal that would allow the Rams to stay competitive.

“I really want this to be a collaboration that we work on,” Kupp said Tuesday. “That’s my goal. Something that’s great for the team, something that’s great for me and my family as well. That place exists, and it’s just getting there.”

