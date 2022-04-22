Super Bowl runner-up Bengals seeking cornerbacks, line depth

31, 63. CINCINNATI BENGALS (13-8)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Bengals addressed O-line problems quickly via free agency, adding G Alex Cappa, C Ted Karras and T La’el Collins. Also signed TE Hayden Hurst and TE Nick Eubanks. Placed franchise tag on S Jessie Bates III. Lost T Riley Reiff, DB Michael Thomas, DT Larry Ogunjobi, DE Zach Kerr, T Quinton Spain, TE C.J. Uzomah, WR Auden Tate, CB Darius Phillips, LB Jordan Evans, CB Vernon Hargreaves III. Released C Trey Hopkins, T Fred Johnson, CB Trae Waynes. Re-signed WR Stanley Morgan, WR Trenton Irwin, CB Eli Apple, CB Tre Flowers, WR Mike Thomas, QB Brandon Allen, DT Josh Tupou, LS Clark Harris, DE B.J. Hill, LB Joe Bachie, CB Jalen Davis, WR Trent Taylor, TE Mitchell Wilcox, S Ricardo Allen retired.
THEY NEED: CB, DL, OL.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, RB, S.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson CB Andrew Booth; Washington CB Kyler Gordon; Florida CB Kaiir Elam; Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum.
OUTLOOK: The Bengals have a retooled offensive line but wouldn’t be adverse to adding more guys to that unit, especially if Linderbaum is still available. What they need is cornerbacks after cutting the oft-injured Waynes and losing some depth to free agency. Apple was re-signed but he had consistency problems last season. Cincinnati added franchise building blocks Burrow and Chase with its initial picks the last two years. With the 31st pick this time the Bengals are hoping to get a cornerback who will compete for a starting role with Apple and make a difference right away. The Bengals also may also have their eye on some defensive linemen.
