STATS AND STUFF: San Francisco has run the ball at least 39 times in three straight games. The only longer streaks for the franchise since the merger came in 2019 (five games) and 1988 (nine games). ... The 49ers have averaged 38:10 of possession the last three weeks. ... San Francisco’s streak of three straight games with at least 30 points is the longest one-season streak for the franchise since a five-game streak in 2013. ... The Niners have scored TDs on 77.4% of red-zone drives, which would be the third-best rate in a season since 2000. ... San Francisco has 12 turnovers in its five losses and three in its six wins. ... Edge rusher Nick Bosa has four sacks the past three games and his 11 on the season are the most for San Francisco through 11 games since Aldon Smith had 16 1/2 in 2012. ... The Seahawks had only 10 first downs and 18:35 time of possession last week vs. Washington, both season lows. ... Seattle is averaging 65 yards per game rushing over the past three. ... The Seahawks have held six straight opponents to 23 points or less but are 1-5 in those games. ... Seattle has lost the last four games started by Wilson.