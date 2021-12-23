STATS AND STUFF: Indianapolis has won five of its last six and now holds the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoff chase. ... Taylor needs one 100-yard game to tie Edgerrin James for the second most in Colts history in one season. With 141 yards rushing, Taylor also will climb from fifth to second in team history for single-season yards. He enters Saturday with 1,518 yards. ... WR Michael Pittman Jr. can post his first 1,000-yard season with 111 yards receiving. He was ejected in the third quarter of last week’s victory over New England. ... WR T.Y. Hilton needs seven receptions to tie Hall of Famer Raymond Berry for No. 3 in Colts history (631). ... Two-time All-Pro LB Darius Leonard needs three tackles to surpass Duane Bickett (524) for fifth on the Colts’ career tackles list. ... Indy has scored 398 points this season, just 12 behind league-leading Tampa Bay. ... The Colts lead the NFL in turnover margin, points off turnovers (122), yards per carry (5.21) and are No. 2 in penalties (64). They’ve also returned two blocked punts for scores in the past five games. ... The Cardinals will try to clinch a playoff spot for the third straight week after losing to the Rams and Lions. Arizona is seeking to make the postseason for the first time since 2015. ... ... The Cardinals have an 0-4 record under coach Kliff Kingsbury when trying to clinch a playoff spot. ... The Cardinals and Colts are tied for the NFL lead with 21 rushing TDs each. They’re also tied for tops in the league with just eight rushing TDs allowed. ... The Cardinals have played on Christmas Day two other times in 1995 and 2010. In the 2010 game, they beat the Cowboys 27-26 on a 48-yard field goal by Jay Feely in the final seconds of regulation. ... Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson already has 104 tackles this season, a career high. ... Golden has nine sacks over his past nine games.