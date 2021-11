STATS AND STUFF: The Lions are the NFL’s only winless team and are trying to avoid joining their 2008 squad that went 0-16 in league infamy. ... Goff is averaging 9.7 yards per completion, tying for 31st in the league. The former Los Angeles Ram was sacked a season-high five times by Philadelphia. ... WR Kalif Raymond has 26 receptions for 334 yards and two scores. He entered the season with no more than nine receptions in any of his four seasons with Denver, both New York teams, and Tennessee. ... TE T.J. Hockenson had a career-high 10 receptions for 89 yards against the Eagles. He has averaged eight receptions the previous three games after a three-week stretch in which he had a total of eight catches. ... Decker’s return to Detroit’s offensive line should shift rookie Penei Sewell to RT. ... Detroit’s average margin of defeat is 13.75 points. ... The Lions allowed Philadelphia to run for 236 yards. ... Rookie LB Derrick Barnes has five-plus tackles in three of his last four games, including seven against the Eagles. ... The Steelers have won four straight following a 1-3 start to get back in the mix in the AFC North. The Steelers haven’t exactly been blowing away opponents during their surge. Pittsburgh’s average margin of victory during its hot streak is just 4.5 points. ... Close wins have been the norm for the Steelers. Each of Pittsburgh’s last seven wins dating back to last season has been by eight points or less. ... Watt’s 61 career sacks rank fifth in franchise history. Watt is in just his fifth season with Pittsburgh. ... Steelers rookie RB Najee Harris has scored at least one touchdown in each of Pittsburgh’s last five games. ... Pittsburgh’s revamped offensive line is still trying to figure out how to protect QB Ben Roethlisberger. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has already absorbed 18 sacks this season. He took just 13 sacks in 2020. ... The game might be the last one the Steelers are favored in for a while. Pittsburgh’s daunting second-half schedule includes matchups with Baltimore (twice) and visits to both the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City. ... Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin won his 150th career game last week, passing Hall of Famer Bill Cowher for second on the franchise’s all-time win list. Tomlin reached 150 wins in 232 games, the fourth-fastest time by a coach in NFL history. ... The Steelers have been winning despite middling play by the defense. Pittsburgh is 14th in yards allowed through eight games. The last time Pittsburgh finished outside the top 10 in yards allowed came in 2016. ... The Steelers forced multiple turnovers (two) for the first time this season last week against Chicago. Pittsburgh forced multiple turnovers 11 times while winning the AFC North in 2020.