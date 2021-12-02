STATS AND STUFF: Washington has won three in a row since its bye week. ... The team’s 41:40 time of possession Monday night against the Seahawks was the franchise’s best since 1990. ... QB Taylor Heinicke completed 27 of 33 passes for 223 yards and a TD against Seattle. His completion percentage of 77.5 since Week 10 ranks third in the league over that span. ... Heinicke has thrown a TD pass in seven consecutive games. ... RB Antonio Gibson had a career-high 29 carries for 111 yards in the Seahawks game. WR Terry McLaurin leads Washington with 786 yards receiving. ... WR Curtis Samuel is expected to play a second consecutive game after missing the vast majority of the season with a lingering groin injury. ... TE Logan Thomas made three catches for 31 yards against Seattle in his return from a hamstring injury. ... Washington’s defense has allowed 279 yards a game over the past three outings, ranking fourth in the NFL in that span. ... DT Jonathan Allen leads Washington with six sacks. ... Collins led Washington with seven tackles and forced a fumble against the Seahawks. ... CB Kendall Fuller intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass on a 2-point conversion attempt with 15 seconds left to seal Washington’s third consecutive victory. ... The Raiders are coming off their sixth game in franchise history with at least 500 yards on offense and no turnovers. ... Las Vegas has lost two straight and three of four home games. The Raiders are 5-9 in two seasons at Allegiant Stadium. ... Las Vegas leads the NFL with 58 pass plays that have gained at least 20 yards and 29 completions thrown at least 20 yards downfield. Both marks are tied for the most by any team through 11 games in the past 15 seasons. ... The Raiders are 6-0 this season when Derek Carr throws for at least 300 yards and 0-5 when he doesn’t. Carr’s six 300-yard games are tied for the second most in team history to Rich Gannon’s 10 in 2002. ... Las Vegas WR Hunter Renfrow had career highs with eight catches for 134 yards at Dallas. With Jackson also topping 100 yards it marked the first time since 2016 that two Raiders WRs did that in the same game. ... The Raiders forced five three-and-outs last week, their most in a game since 2018. ... Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue has at least one sack in three straight games and has his sixth straight season with at least eight sacks to open his career.