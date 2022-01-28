STATS AND STUFF: The AFC North champion Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 in the wild-card game, then needed a winning 52-yard field goal from rookie Evan McPherson to beat top-seeded Tennessee last Saturday. ... The AFC West champion Chiefs are hosting a championship game for a record fourth straight year. The Raiders (1973-77), Bills (1990-93) and Patriots (2011-18) are the only others to make at least four straight title game appearances. ... Kansas City is trying to reach its third straight Super Bowl, which would match the second-longest streak in NFL history. ... The Raiders win was the first in the postseason for the Bengals in three decades. The win at Nashville was their first on the road in the playoffs in team history. ... The AFC championship appearance is the first for the Bengals since they advanced to the Super Bowl after the 1988 season, where they lost to San Francisco. ... The Bengals had the fewest penalties yards (620) in the regular season and were second in number of penalties (72). ... McPherson is 8 for 8 in two playoff games. ... Chase’s regular-season total of 1,455 yards receiving was a team record. Chase had nine catches for 116 yards in the win over the Raiders, had five for 109 last week against the Titans. ... RB Joe Mixon and DE Trey Hendrickson joined Chase in being voted to the Pro Bowl. ... QB Joe Burrow shattered single-season franchise records for passer rating (108.3), yards (4,611), TDs passing and 300-yard games (six). Burrow was 28 of 37 for 348 yards with no touchdowns and one pick last week. ... The Bengals were the first team in NFL history with a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers all under 26 years old. ... Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy played for the Bengals from 1995-98 ... Kansas City has won six straight playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium, the longest streak in franchise history. ... The Chiefs were the fifth team in NFL history with at least 550 yards total offense and 30 first downs in last Sunday’s 42-36 overtime win over Buffalo. The Bills had been the league’s No. 1 scoring defense. ... Burrow and Chase, along with Bengals DT Tyler Shelvin, were teammates of Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire at LSU. ... Chiefs coach Andy Reid needs one playoff win to match Tom Landry (20) for second in NFL history. Bill Belichick leads with 31. ... Mahomes needs 120 yards passing to break his franchise record of 901 yards for a single postseason. He needs three TD passes to break his record of 10. ... Mahomes is coming off his 10th game of at least 370 yards passing, three TDs and no interceptions. The only players with more are Drew Brees (17) and Tom Brady (14). ... Mahomes is 8-2 as the starter in the playoffs and 7-1 at home. ... Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has 96 catches for 1,196 yards and 11 touchdowns in the playoffs. He ranks second to Rob Gronkowski (98 for 1,389 and 15 TDs) among tight ends in each category. .. Kelce needs two TD catches to pass John Stallworth (12) for third most of any player in NFL postseason history.