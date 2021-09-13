“I think it’s time to get back out in the public and take my chances. I’ve been vaccinated,” said Boyst, who was attending a tailgate party across the street from the stadium more than fours before kickoff. “But I’m here willing to take the chances to resume life and try to get back to normal. And this is a tradition that I’ve missed. I drove 600 miles just to be here and to be back to normal, and support the Bills, support the community that I grew up in. And like so many of us, we’ve left New York to end up somewhere else. Our hearts are still here.”