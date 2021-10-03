The Jets held a 24-17 lead and were trying to run out the clock late in regulation, with Michael Carter getting to the New York 40 on a 13-yard run. After Tennessee used its second timeout, the Titans held Carter to no gain on a run — and called their third timeout — and Braxton Berrios to no gain on a catch. On third down, Zach Wilson threw incomplete to Corey Davis, forcing New York to punt.