Phillips, an undrafted free agent from Mississippi, rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries. ... Houston’s Darius Jackson had a 25-yard touchdown run. ... Green Bay’s Devin Funchess, who opted out of the 2020 season, caught six passes for 70 yards. ... Houston’s Jaleel Johnson recovered two fumbles. ... Green Bay’s Kabion Ento and Houston’s Tremon Smith intercepted passes. ... Houston’s Jeff Driskel went 1 of 6 for 2 yards but led three scoring drives. ... The Packers were on the field standing for the national anthem. Last season, the Packers remained in the locker room while the anthem played.