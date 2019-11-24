The inactive players for San Francisco are receiver Marquise Goodwin, tight end Levine Toilolo, quarterback C.J. Beathard, running back Matt Breida, left tackle Joe Staley, defensive end Dee Ford and kicker Robbie Gould.
Tight end Robert Tonyan (hip) and fullback Dan Vitale (knee) are both active for Green Bay despite being listed as questionable with injuries.
The inactive players for the Packers are receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, safety Will Redmond, cornerback Ka’dar Hollman, offensive lineman Adam Pankey and tight end Jace Sternberger.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.