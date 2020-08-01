Patton spent two seasons on Los Angeles’ practice squad before appearing in 13 games last year. He had six receptions for 56 yards along with three special teams tackles.
The Chargers also released tight ends Jared Rice and Andrew Vollert, defensive tackle P.J. Johnson and offensive tackle Koda Martin to get to the 80-player limit.
