“It’s one of those situations where you get (mad) after you watch it because you know how much this game means to you,” Bridgewater said. “Guys are out there trying to make a play. You feel like you have a little help running toward the sideline and you try to force a cut back. In real time, it feels like everything is happening fast—let’s force a cutback. But when you slow it down, it’s like, ‘Man, just give more effort.’