Bridgewater was 9 of 11 for 105 yards and a touchdown in his two drives leading the Broncos offense. He found Jerry Jeudy for 35 yards on fourth down on Denver’s first possession, stepping away from a blitz and allowing the second-year receiver to separate from Ahkello Witherspoon in coverage. Bridgewater capped the drive with a 2-yard TD pass to KJ Hamler.