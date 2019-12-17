Nine of Santoso’s 16 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Titans’ 24-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, Santoso’s onside kick attempt failed to go the required 10 yards.
In another move Tuesday, the Titans signed cornerback Kareem Orr to their practice squad. The Titans had waived Orr from their active roster on Saturday.
The Titans (8-6) host the New Orleans Saints (11-3) on Sunday.
