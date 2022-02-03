The new library will prioritize strengthening public engagement, supporting inclusive economic opportunity, and connecting community resources as well as creating equitable spaces that encourage collaboration and innovation.
Tepper, who is the son of a school teacher, said in a release Thursday that “we are excited about being involved in the library project, which is an investment in opportunity and access for all.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL