Terry Bradshaw says he's been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.
The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”
Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls.
