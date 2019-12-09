Hall of Famers Mike Ditka, Ozzie Newsome and Kellen Winslow are among the tight ends selected as finalists for the NFL’s All-Time Team.

The league on Monday revealed 12 tight ends — Dallas’ Jason Witten is the only active one — and 40 offensive linemen. Those numbers will be pared down by a 26-member panel to five tight ends, seven tackles, seven guards and four centers.