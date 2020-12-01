Roby is Houston’s top cornerback and the suspensions are a blow to a team that is struggling through a 4-7 season that already led to the firing of coach Bill O’Brien.
Roby started 10 games this season and had one interception, 37 tackles and defended seven passes. He did not make the trip to Jacksonville on Nov. 8 for an undisclosed reason that the team said was not injury or COVID-19 related.
Roby was a first-round pick in 2014 and spent his first five seasons in Denver before joining the Texans last season.
