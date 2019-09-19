AP PRO32 RANKING — Texans No. 15, Chargers No. 13

TEXANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (5), PASS (24).

TEXANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (23t), PASS (22).

CHARGERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (4), RUSH (10), PASS (8).

CHARGERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (28), PASS (8t).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers have 2-1 edge as home team. . Chargers coach Anthony Lynn’s son, D’Anton Lynn, is Texans assistant secondary coach. . Texans coach Bill O’Brien 0-1 vs. Chargers. . Texans have forced turnover in 15 straight games, which is longest active streak in NFL. ... RB Carlos Hyde ranks fifth in NFL with 173 yards rushing. ... K Ka’imi Fairbairn needs to make next two field goals to break franchise record held by Neil Rackers (18) for most consecutive field goals made. ... OLB Whitney Mercilus needs sack Sunday to have one in three straight weeks for first time in career. ... QB Deshaun Watson is two touchdown passes from reaching 50 in career. Needs 35 yards rushing to become seventh quarterback in NFL history with 900 yards rushing or more in first 26 games. . RB Austin Ekeler leads NFL with four TDs. His 287 yards from scrimmage are most by Chargers running back through first two games in franchise history. . QB Philip Rivers has four straight games with three or more TDs vs. Houston. His 120.6 career passer rating second-highest vs. any opponent. . Chargers running backs lead league with 1,220 receiving yards since start of 2018 season. . WR Keenan Allen has 215 receptions since 2017, third most in league. . WR Mike Williams had career-high 83 yards last week. . DE Joey Bosa has sack in three of past four outings at home. . LB Thomas Davis Sr. leads league in tackles with 26. . CB Casey Hayward, who had interception last week, has three picks in two games vs. Houston. ... Fantasy tip: Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has five or more catches and 65 or more yards in past two meetings vs. Chargers. He also has four TDs in past two games vs. AFC West.

