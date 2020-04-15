THEY NEED: CB, S, WR, DL.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene, Alabama CB Trevon Diggs, Clemson CB A.J. Terrell.
OUTLOOK: Texans don’t have first-round pick after sending it to Miami last year in deal that netted LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills. Sent this year’s second-round pick (No. 57) to Rams in trade for Cooks but got higher second-round selection (No. 40) in deal for Hopkins. Could use that pick to address need at CB after ranking 29th in NFL by allowing 267.2 yards passing a game. Team also needs pass rusher after managing just 31 sacks last year in first season without Jadeveon Clowney.
