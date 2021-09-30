STATS AND STUFF: Texans first-year coach Culley and Bills coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier were assistants on Andy Reid’s first staff in Philadelphia in 1999. ... Culley spent the 2017-18 seasons in Buffalo as the team’s quarterbacks coach. ... The Texans have five takeaways through three games after finishing last season with just nine. ... RB Mark Ingram needs 29 yards rushing to reach 7,500 for his career. His 7,471 career yards rushing and 63 rushing touchdowns lead all active players. ... WR Brandin Cooks leads the AFC and is third in the NFL with 322 yards receiving. ... LB Zach Cunningham had a season-high 14 tackles last week and leads the NFL with 191 tackles since the start of last season. ... LB Christian Kirksey had 10 tackles last week and has had a tackle for loss in four of his past five games. ... CB Vernon Hargreaves had eight tackles last week for his sixth straight game with at least five tackles. ... Bills QB Allen has 101 career touchdowns (including one receiving), leaving him one shy of matching Jack Kemp for third on the team list among quarterbacks. ... With 358 yards and four TDs passing last week, Allen became the NFL’s fifth player with at least five 300-yard, four-TD outings in his first four seasons. Kurt Warner and Andrew Luck are tied for third on the list with six games each. ... With 491 career receptions, WR Cole Beasley is nine shy of becoming just the ninth undrafted player with 500 catches. ... Buffalo has generated 20 or more first downs in each of its past 19 games dating to the start of last season. ... LB Matt Milano’s six tackles for a loss are tied for the NFL lead with Denver’s Von Miller. ... The Bills have held six of their past seven opponents to under 300 yards offense, including the first three weeks of this season.